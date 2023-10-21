Rajnath Singh inaugurates first military heritage festival in New Delhi

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh inaugurated the first edition of the Indian Military Heritage Festival in New Delhi on October 21, 2023. The two-day festival aims to celebrate India’s rich military culture and heritage that has evolved over the centuries, through conversations, art, dance, drama, story-telling, and exhibitions. It will primarily bring forward different understandings and perspectives through panel discussions by eminent scholars, practitioners, and serving as well as retired officers.

During the event, the Raksha Mantri also launched ‘Project Udbhav’, a joint collaboration of the Indian Army and United Service Institution of India, to promote indigenous discourse through exploration and integration of the country’s ancient strategic acumen into contemporary military domain. Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Lt Gen JP Mathew and Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh were among the dignitaries present at the event.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Shri Rajnath Singh stated that the Indian Military Heritage Festival, which showcases the unmatched bravery and invaluable role of the Armed Forces in the security of the country in the last few decades, will inspire the youth of the nation. It will also make them enthusiastic to know more about the Indian military and their gallant deeds, he said.

Military Heritage Festival

Despite a long and glorious military history and strategic culture going back many centuries, people are largely unaware of its different facets. The festival seeks to create a benchmark in the domain of public engagement with military history and heritage through interaction while adhering to the goals for developing the Armed Forces in the 21st century.

The festival aims to give a new thrust to the study of Indian military culture, traditions & history and add tangible value to the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives. It also provides a platform for discussing various contemporary issues relating to India and the world pertaining to security, strategy and international relations.

The festival will showcase military culture through military band performances, including the Army Symphony Band presentation and Brass band displays and a Cultural Gala Evening. An exhibition to highlight and celebrate select milestones and achievements in the nation’s long and illustrious military history is being organised in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Heritage, Ministry of Culture.