Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Iran’s Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, Brigadier General Amir Hatami on Saturday. Singh was on a transit halt in Tehran en route from Moscow to New Delhi.

Before leaving Moscow for Tehran he had tweeted, “Leaving Moscow for Tehran. I shall be meeting the Defence Minister of Iran, Brigadier General Amir Hatami.”

The meeting between the two Ministers took place in a cordial and warm atmosphere. Both the leaders emphasized upon the age-old cultural, linguistic and civilizational ties between India and Iran. They discussed ways to take forward bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional security issues, including peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Indian Defence Minister held a meeting with the Defence Minister of Tajikistan, Colonel General Sherali Mirzo in Moscow. “Had an extremely fruitful meeting with Defence Minister of Tajikistan, Colonel General Sherali Mirzo in Moscow. Our talks included a wide spectrum of India-Tajikistan defence relations,” Singh tweeted.

He also met the Defence Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

“Productive interaction with the Defence Minister of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev. We discussed ways to add further momentum to India-Kazakhstan defence cooperation,” he tweeted, adding “I had a wonderful meeting with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Defence, Major General Kurbanov Bakhodir Nizamovich in Moscow today. Defence Cooperation remains an important pillar of India- Uzbekistan bilateral relations.”