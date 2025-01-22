Rajnath Singh calls for inclusive and sustainable development at Sugathakumari’s 90th birth anniversary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasised the need for India’s development to be inclusive, equitable, ecologically sustainable, and morally desirable while ensuring the health of the planet is never compromised. While addressing a gathering in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala, commemorating the 90th birth anniversary of renowned writer and environmentalist Sugathakumari, Singh said, that India’s consumption should be driven by need rather than greed, urging a shift away from the ‘use-and-dispose’ economy to ensure long-term sustainability.

Describing Sugathakumari as not just a poet but a “conscience-keeper” of society, the defence minister praised her ability to blend emotional empathy, humanist sensitivity, and moral awareness in her work. He acknowledged her pivotal role in Kerala’s environmental activism, particularly her involvement in the ‘Save Silent Valley’ movement, which marked a significant chapter in India’s environmental history.

The defence minister also pointed out the foresight of India’s constitutional framers, who recognised the deep respect for nature and integrated the protection of the environment into the Constitution. He noted that it is a fundamental duty for all Indian citizens to safeguard the natural environment, emphasising that humanity should act as a trustee, not a master, of natural resources.

Singh also spoke about the idea of climate justice, stressing that India’s path to becoming a developed nation by 2047 hinges on the success of its green initiatives. Despite contributing minimally to global warming historically, India remains committed to a sustainable future. He shared that the country’s forest and tree cover has been steadily increasing, as highlighted by the recent ‘India State of Forest Report’.

Addressing the global challenge of climate change, the defence minister acknowledged the growing frequency of extreme weather events such as floods, heatwaves, and droughts. He called for a multi-stakeholder approach to adapt to climate challenges and underscored the importance of both corporate strategy changes and individual behavioural shifts to safeguard the environment.