BJP expanding influence in CPI-M strongholds too, admits newly elected General Secretary MA Baby

The newly elected CPI-M General Secretary MA Baby on Tuesday acknowledged that the BJP’s growth in Kerala is not solely at the expense of the Congress but is also making inroads into CPI-M strongholds.

Interacting with media persons in Thiruvananthapuram, Baby said, “The BJP is growing in Kerala not only at the expense of the Congress, but it is also expanding its influence in CPI-M areas.”

“We must understand the reasons behind the BJP’s rise in areas traditionally influenced by the CPI-M.”

“We have instructed the concerned committees to take this seriously and implement necessary measures to curb the BJP’s growth,” he added.

He observed that earlier there was a strong public sentiment in Kerala against supporting the BJP, but now there is a growing perception that aligning with the ruling party at the Centre is beneficial.

“Those who used to collaborate with the BJP secretly are now doing so openly,” he remarked.

Baby further stated that the CPI-M is willing to cooperate with the Congress in all practical scenarios to defeat the BJP.

He also alleged that the central government is functioning as though no law applies to it, and that state governors are acting as protectors of the Sangh Parivar’s interests.