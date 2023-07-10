Rajnath discusses roadmap for enhanced defence ties with Malaysia

India and Malaysia on Monday reviewed the diverse pillars of the extensive bilateral defence engagement and discussed the roadmap for the 4th Decade of India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who reached Kuala Lumpur yesterday on a three-day visit to Malaysia, met his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan to discuss steps to further deepen bilateral defence cooperation and enhance the strategic partnership.

India and Malaysia have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region. The two countries have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security.

Rajnath also called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and deeply appreciated his positive approach and interest towards further deepening India-Malaysia bilateral relations.

The Indian minister also met Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Adbul Kadir and discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest aimed at further strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership.