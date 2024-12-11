Rajasthan: Speeding car rams Into CM’s carcade, ASI killed and 4 police personnel injured

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was killed and four police personnel were injured when a speeding car rammed into the carcade of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma near NRI Circle on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister’s carcade was en route to Sitapura for the inauguration of the Skill Development Center of the Laghu Udhyog Bharati when a high-speed car collided with three vehicles, including the police escort vehicle.

The car responsible for the accident was reportedly traveling on the wrong side of the road at a speed of over 100 km/h, according to onlookers and on-duty traffic police personnel.

Both the police escort vehicle and the car that caused the accident were severely damaged.

Five injured police personnel were rushed to a nearby hospital, where ASI Surendra Singh succumbed to fatal head injuries later that night. One other injured officer was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

In a show of humane concern, Chief Minister Sharma stopped his car, personally escorted the injured to the hospital in his own vehicle, and ensured they received immediate emergency care under his supervision.

Industries Minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra, and Bagru MLA Kailash Chand Verma also rushed to the hospitals.