Two injured in car crash in Dwarka

Two persons sustained injuries after their car rammed into a tree in Sector 6 of South West Delhi’s Dwarka in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | March 4, 2025 10:32 pm

Photo: IANS

Passerby rushed the duo to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The impact of the head-on collision was so severe that the front portion of the car suffered complete damage.

In another incident, a car plunged into a massive pit as the road caved in in the Dwarka area on Tuesday.

The incident took place near KM Chowk in Dwarka’s Sector 12 when a slab covering the pit suddenly caved in, causing the car to sink into the hole.

Two persons were inside the car, but locals rescued them.

