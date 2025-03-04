Two injured in car crash in Dwarka

Badminton player injured in sword attack in Rajasthan’s Sikar
A teenage national-level Badminton player, Naman Sharma, sustained grave sharp-edged injuries in an attack by his neighbours in Sikar town early Tuesday morning.
Two persons sustained injuries after their car rammed into a tree in Sector 6 of South West Delhi’s Dwarka in the wee hours of Tuesday.
Passerby rushed the duo to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
The impact of the head-on collision was so severe that the front portion of the car suffered complete damage.
In another incident, a car plunged into a massive pit as the road caved in in the Dwarka area on Tuesday.
The incident took place near KM Chowk in Dwarka’s Sector 12 when a slab covering the pit suddenly caved in, causing the car to sink into the hole.
Two persons were inside the car, but locals rescued them.
