Eight killed, seven injured in jeep-tanker collision in MP

At least eight persons, including five women, were killed while seven others were critically injured in a head-on collision between a jeep and a tanker truck in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the police, the mishap occurred near the Upni village in the district at around 2.30 am.

DSP Gayatri Tiwari said the family members of one, Rajmani Sahu, were travelling in a jeep on their way to Maihar for the mundan ceremony of his daughter. In all, 21 people were travelling in a toofan jeep when a tanker truck coming from the opposite direction, going from Sidhi to Bahrri, collided with the vehicles resulting in the death of eight persons.

The deceased include Kunjlal Sahu, Ganga Sahu, Phoolkali, Sushila, Aishwarya Sahu, Sukharja and two others.

Thirteen more people, including children, sustained injuries, among them seven were in serious condition. All the injured were rushed to the Sidhi District Hospital, from where the seven critically injured were referred to the Rewa Medical Hospital for further treatment.