Six of a family killed, woman injured as speeding car rams into trailer at Mt Abu

Six members of a family were killed and a woman was seriously injured in a car-trailer collision on the four-lane highway in the Abu Sadar area of the Abu Kivrali on Thursday post-mid night.

According to reports reaching here, the family was returning to Jalore from Ahmedabad when their car rammed into a coal-laden trailer from the rear. Soon after the incident, the driver of the trailer fled the spot.

While two persons died on the spot, four of the injured succumbed at the nearby Government Hospital while a woman was under treatment at the hospital with serious injuries, police sources said.

According to the sources, the victims hailed from Jalore. Their postmortem was being conducted at the hospital in the presence of the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Tehsildar and other officials.