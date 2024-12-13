Rajasthan reconstitutes Environmental Impact Assessment Authority, panels

The Rajasthan State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (RSEIAA) has been reconstituted, paving the way for the timely renewal of environmental clearances for approximately 23,000 mines in the state.

As per a notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change on Tuesday, four State-Level Expert Appraisal Committees have also been reconstituted by the Centre in consultation with the Rajasthan government to assist the State Authority.

Munish Kumar Garg, based in Jaipur, has been appointed as Chairman of the State Authority, with Manphool Singh of Jaipur as a member. The Secretary of the Rajasthan Environment Department will serve as an ex-officio Member Secretary.

The State-Level Expert Appraisal Committee-I, headed by Ajay Kumar Gupta (Jaipur), will oversee Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Baran, Karauli, Bharatpur, Dholpur, and Sawai Madhopur districts, while the State-Level Expert Appraisal Committee – II, led by Tikam Chand Verma (Jaipur), will cover Dausa, Alwar, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Sikar, Ajmer, and Nagaur districts.

The State-Level Expert Appraisal Committee – III, chaired by Daya Ram Saharan (Bikaner), will oversee Jodhpur, Sirohi, Pali, Barmer, Jalore, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Sri Ganganagar, Churu, and Hanumangarh districts.

The State-Level Expiert Appraisal Committee – IV, led by Rahul Bhatnagar (Udaipur), will manage Udaipur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, an5d Bhilwara districts.

Mining and other environmentally impactful projects must secure mandatory clearances from the RSEIAA, based on recommendations from the respective expert appraisal committees.

The authority’s term, along with that of the appraisal committees, had expired in October, causing delays in the renewal of environmental approvals for around 23,000 mines.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had issued a closure ultimatum for November 9, prompting the Rajasthan government to seek a stay from the Supreme Court. The apex court granted the stay on November 8, providing temporary relief.

The reconstitution of these bodies ensures the continuation of mining operations, which employ over 1.5 million workers. Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant has since directed authorities to expedite the clearance process, aiming to resolve pending issues swiftly.