Rajasthan Govt accelerates urban development with BDA

The Rajasthan government has taken swift action to boost urban development by incorporating 210 villages in Bharatpur into mainstream urban planning through the newly constituted Bharatpur Development Authority (BDA).

Following the passage of the Bharatpur Development Authority Bill, 2025 in the Rajasthan State Assembly on Wednesday, the BDA has officially replaced the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT). The move comes as part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance urban infrastructure and governance.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had announced the establishment of development authorities in Bharatpur and Bikaner while addressing a joint debate on the Rajasthan Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025 and the Rajasthan Finance Bill, 2025 in the Assembly on March 12. Remarkably, the decision was implemented within a week.

Advertisement

The newly established BDA will oversee an extensive area covering 210 villages, spanning over 53,205 hectares—a significant expansion from the former Bharatpur UIT’s jurisdiction of 53 villages (18,960 hectares).

The administrative body will include 16 members, with Urban Development Minister Jhabbar Singh Kharra highlighting its potential to accelerate urban growth in the historic Braj Mandal region.

In addition to Bharatpur’s transformation, the Rajasthan government is restructuring panchayati raj institutions and municipal councils to facilitate planned urbanization in other districts, including Banswara, Sikar, and Jaisalmer.

An official spokesperson confirmed that eleven revenue villages from four gram panchayats have been transferred to the jurisdiction of the Banswara Municipal Council.

Similarly, three gram panchayats—Heera Nagar, Kurbada, and Godawas—have been integrated into Neem Ka Thana Municipal Council in Sikar.

Further, two villages, Amarsar and Kishanghat, have now been included under the Jaisalmer Municipal Council. These changes signify a systematic transformation of smaller towns and villages, ensuring their integration into urban governance frameworks for better infrastructure and development.