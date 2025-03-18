Rajasthan govt launches Adult BCG campaign in Bhilwara & Jhunjhunu to eradicate TB

Taking a step further to achieve total eradication of tuberculosis, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday launched the Adult BCG vaccination campaign.

The preventive measure—aiming to reduce TB prevalence—is being launched as a pilot project in two districts of Jhunjhunu and Bhilwara on Tuesday. Under this campaign, vaccine jabs will be administered to select individuals prone to the infection, with their prior consent.

A Health Department spokesman said the campaign targets individuals aged 18 and above who fit specific criteria, including those with a history of TB, close contacts, or caregivers of TB patients, smokers, diabetics, or those with a BMI below 18 kg/m2.

The spokesman further said that this vaccine will not be administered to those undergoing regular TB treatment, consuming immunity booster medicines, or having low immunity. It will also not cover those below 18, pregnant women or nursing mothers, and those who underwent blood transfusion in the past three months.

Lastly, the select individuals or those willing to give consent for vaccination will have to get themselves registered for the campaign through the TB Win app.

So far, over 83,000 individuals have registered themselves for the vaccine in Jhunjhunu alone, the spokesman said.

The campaign organisers in Rajasthan aim to eradicate TB by the end of 2025.