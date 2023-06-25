The Government of Rajasthan has launched a mobile app called PCTS (Pregnancy, Child Tracking and Health Services) for online tracking, reporting and monitoring of health services being provided to pregnant women, obstetricians and infants.

Through the PCTS app, more than 53 thousand ASHA workers of the state will be able to reach women in their areas and will be able to do day-to-day reporting of health services related to children and expecting women.

Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Additional Chief Secretary Shubhra Singh and Mission Director NHM Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni launched this app here recently and they also released a poster related to it.

The Health Minister said that through this app, the Asha Sahyogini of the state will be fully updated about the health services being provided to children and women.

They will know on which day which children and women are to be vaccinated or benefited from any other service, he said, and added that this would further strengthen health services related to women and children and result in further improvement in health indices, he said.

Mission Director, NHM, Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni said that this app was an innovative initiative of the department to make the work of ASHA associates of the state easy and effective, which has been prepared through NIC Rajasthan and Demographer Section.

He said that due to lack of data entry facilities at the sub-health centers, earlier the ASHAs had to update the data of health services provided to pregnant women, delivery and infants by visiting the PHC, CHC and other medical institutions of their area, which took time.