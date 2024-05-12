Try these summer and diabetic-friendly concoctions

With mercury on the rise during the summer months, for us, instant refreshment is equivalent to a chilled soda, homemade fruit juice, mocktails and much more. But when you have diabetes, you might often have to say goodbye to these refreshing drinks or concoctions and resort to plain old water during summer. Often, the sodas and fruit juices that we consume to quench our thirst come loaded with sugar.

However, having diabetes means that you have to think twice before going for any particular drink- whether it contains low calories or not and, most importantly, whether it’s sugar-free or not. Hence, if you are on a mission to find some summer and diabetic-friendly concoctions that will satisfy your cravings and cool you down, here are some drinks worth trying out.

Infused water

If simple, plain old water feels boring during the summer, treat your tastebuds with infused water. Infusing your water with cooling fruits like cucumber, strawberries, and berries not only keeps you hydrated but also increases your water intake. This infused water with no sugar, when chilled, comes with benefits for both diabetic and non-diabetic patients.

Sattu

If you are diabetic, you have now nothing to worry about when it comes to refreshing drinks and quenching your thirst during the summer. Sattu, made of chickpea flour, is a high-protein drink that is consumed by several households in the morning as a good source of breakfast. Add in some sattu, lemon juice, roasted cumin powder, black salt and chilled water, give it a mix and drink it up. This refreshing drink will give you energy instantly.

Coconut water

For diabetic patients, it is always advised to opt for low glycemic index foods and when it comes to drinks, coconut water tops the list. From electrolytes, potassium to magnesium and Vitamin B, coconut water is enriched with all these nutrients that helps keep your body hydrated even when out and sweating profusely.

Buttermilk

A light, refreshing drink that you find being served in every Indian household, buttermilk is made of yoghurt and is enriched with the goodness of probiotics and protein. Add a pinch of cumin powder and chaat masala to your buttermilk before serving, along with a bit of ice.

Bael er sherbet

Wood apple is a common fruit that you would find in India, and from it, bael er sherbet is made, which is rich in folate, iron, antioxidants and much more. It comes with several benefits, including aiding digestion and increasing insulin sensitivity.

In conclusion, these are some of the drinks that diabetic people could have guilt-free.

