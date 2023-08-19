Rajasthan: Man killed, 2 persons injured after mob attacks them

A man was killed and two other persons sustained injuries after being allegedly thrashed by a mob in Narol village of Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police said.

Two to three people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident that took place on Friday and an investigation is underway, in the incident, according to Neemrana Additional Superintendent of Police, Jagram Meena.

“Upon receiving information about a fight in Narol village, police from Harsora reached the village and found three injured persons lying on the road. One of them was seriously injured. The assailants had fled the scene before the policemen arrived.

“The injured were taken to hospital and one person succumbed to death during the treatment,” the Additional SP said adding that kin of the injured have been informed.

Further details in the case are awaited.