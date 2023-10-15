Rajasthan: Kharge to launch PCC’s poll yatra on ERCP tomorrow

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will flag off the Pradesh Congress Committee’s (PCC) poll yatra – centered on the issue of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) – at Baran district headquarters on Monday.

On the ERCP covering potable water problems, the Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) will launch a campaign titled ‘Kaam Dilse, Congress Sarkar Phir Se’ in the upcoming assembly polls slated for November 25.

“The ERCP yatra will cover 13 districts. It will start from Baran district on October 16 with the Navratri Sthapna,” said RPCC President Govind Singh Dotasara today.

Advertisement

The 13 districts are Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur.

“During this yatra, the party workers and leader will cover two districts in a day. We will hold a big meeting in every district in 13 districts, and each meeting will be attended by one lakh people. ERCP meetings will be much bigger than PM Modi’s meetings,” he said.

Expressing the Congress government’s commitment to ERCP, he said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced to complete ERCP at the expense of the state government.

Firstly, a grant of Rs 9000 crore was announced in the budget and later Rs 5000 crore more was announced. Chief Minister Gehlot always always sought the help of Prime Minister Narendar Modi and the BJP by mentioning ERCP in every speech, he said.

Now by organizing a yatra on ERCP, the Congress is trying to put BJP on the backfoot in the assembly elections.

If ERCP is declared a national project, 13 districts will get drinking and irrigation water from it. Apart from dams, canals and drinking water projects will also be built under this project worth more than Rs 40,000 crore.