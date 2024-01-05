Rajasthan govt restores general consent to CBI to probe cases

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal has issued general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation for probing any cases in the state, a provision the previous Congress-led government had stopped.

Now, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be able to investigate any case in the state without the approval of the state government.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government of the state had withdrawn the permission to the central probe agency on July 19, 2020 following a political backlash.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Lal on Thursday issued a notification in this regard by the home department. “CBI will be able to take quick and effective action against the corrupt,” he said.

The Bhajan Lal-led BJP government in the state is working by adopting the policy of zero tolerance against corruption. The state government has kept corruption-free administration and strict action against the culprits a priority, an official said.

Due to the previous Congress government’s decision to withdraw the general consent to CBI, there was a possibility of delay in investigation and destruction of evidence, he added.