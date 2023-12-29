Rajasthan: Bhajan Lal Ministry’s expansion tomorrow

A fortnight after Chief Minister Bhajan Lal and his two deputies were sworn in, an expansion of the Rajasthan cabinet is scheduled to be effected at Raj Bhawan tomorrow at 3:15 hours.

The principal secretary of the state extended an invitation to the MLAs likely to be inducted into the cabinet, and other dignitaries and officials.

Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer oaths to the new ministers whose number is expected to be within 20. So far, no list of would-be ministers has been released by the chief minister or the BJP office. All senior leaders and functionaries are tight-lipped on the subject.

Advertisement

The stage is set for the ceremony at Raj Bhawan readied for the occasion in a week as there were indications or rumours about the cabinet expansion every day.

On December 12, the BJP Legislative Party elected Bhajan Lal as its leader, and the party nominated two deputy CMs, Diya Humari and Prem Chand Bairwa.

All three were administered the oath of office on December 15 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior party leaders, Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and former CM Ashok Gehlot here at Ram Niwas Bagh.