Rajasthan: Girl gang-raped by drivers on moving bus enroute to Jaipur

A girl on her way to Jaipur from Kanpur was allegedly gang-raped by two drivers on the intervening nights of December 9 and 10, police said.

“Around 7:30 pm on the intervening nights of December 9 and 10, a girl was travelling from Kanpur to Jaipur to her uncle’s home. She boarded a bus and since she didn’t get any seats, she was made to sit in the cabin. During the journey, when other passengers in the cabin left, the drivers raped her, taking turns,” Bassi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Phoolchand Meena said, speaking to reporters about the incident.

Meena said that the passengers on the bus opened the cabin door and beat up the drivers after finding the girl in a poor state.

“When the passengers sitting outside grew suspicious, they opened the cabin door. Seeing the state of the girl, the passengers beat up the drivers. One of the drivers managed to escape. They caught hold of the other one. They drove the bus to a petrol pump,” the ACP said.

The girl was taken to the police station and her uncle was called there to file the complaint, police said.

“When the girl revealed the matter to the passengers, she was taken to the police station and her uncle was called, who filed the complaint report,” the ACP said.

One of the drivers, identified as Mohammed Arif, has been arrested by the police while the search is on to arrest the other driver, identified as Lalit, who is absconding, the police said.

The incident bears a close resemblance to the 2012 Delhi gang rape incident that took place in the same month and sent shockwaves across the country. A young woman was brutally assaulted and raped on a moving bus in Delhi, which led to her death a few months later.