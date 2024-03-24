Sitting BJP MP from Kanpur opts out of LS elections

Sitting BJP MP from Kanpur Satyadev Pachauri refused to contest elections amid fear of being denied ticket from the constituency.

In a letter to BJP President J P Nadda on Sunday, Pachauri expressed his desire not to contest the elections. “I am not interested in contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will continue to work as a party worker,” he said in his letter, adding,” I am a loyal party worker and will continue to fulfill all the responsibilities given by the party.”

Pachauri also said that his name should not be considered for the candidature from Kanpur seat.

Advertisement