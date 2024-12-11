Rajasthan gets Centre’s boost with Rs 34,000 crore infrastructure investment

Close on the heels of hefty Corporate investment of almost Rs 10 lakh crore, Rajasthan has got a big boost in the infrastructure sector with grants of Rs 34,000 crore projects by the Centre.

The Centre’s projects were announced by Union Road and Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at different sessions in the Rising Rajasthan Global Investors summit here on Tuesday.

Speaking in the thematic session “Calls for Integrated and Sustainable Infrastructure”, Gadkari announced nine roads and highways projects, with an estimated cost of Rs 30,000 crore, for the state.

”An efficient transport system is one of the four pillars in the infrastructure sector whose availability facilitates the flow of investment, asset creation and generation of new jobs,” he added.

Gadkari said nine roads and highways projects, having a total length of 800 kms, including Northern Jaipur Ring Road and Jaipur-Kishangarh-Jodhpur to Amritsar Highway project in Rajasthan will enhance connectivity and will make it a desired destination for investors.

Addressing delegates in the session “Agri-Business Innovations : Moving up the Value Chain”, Chouhan said that the Centre would construct more than 3.41 lakh houses for poor ruralites and farmers in villages in the state that would involve an investment of more than Rs 4,000 crore.

Chauhan said “Farming nowadays has become laborious and availability of farm labourers has declined. Hence, it is necessary to enable farmers to opt for automation to some extent. For that we are working tirelessly to make it easier for them to access loans with minimal interest rates, for investing in agricultural tools and technologies”.

Besides these firm investments announcement by the Centre yesterday, four leading corporate conglomerates – Adani Group(Karan Adani), Aditya Birla Group (Kumar Mangalam Birla), Vedanta Cairns Group(Anil Agarwal) and Mahindra and Mahindra(Anand Mahindra) have reaffirmed their commitment for investing almost Rs 10 lakh crore on their respective projects at the inaugural session of the summit on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides, participating investors from India and abroad have also signed MoUs for putting up projects in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has said the state government has signed with domestic and foreign investors MoUs for projects worth Rs 35 lakh crore in the run-up to ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit.