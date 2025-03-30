At RSS headquarters in Nagpur, PM hails it as ‘indestructible banyan tree’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Dr Keshav Balirampant Hedgewar, and its second sarsanghchalak (chief) Madhavrao Sadashiv Golwalkar on Sunday, at their memorials at the administrative headquarters of the RSS in Reshimbagh, Nagpur.

He was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Sangh General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

Advertisement

PM Modi signed the visitor’s book after paying tributes to RSS founder Dr Keshav Balirampant Hedgewar. In the visitor’s book, he wrote, “My heartfelt regards to the most revered Hedgewarji and revered Guruji (Golwalkar). I am overwhelmed to be here in this Smruti Mandir, cherishing their memories. This place is dedicated to Indian culture, nationalism, and the values of the organisation inspires us to move ahead in the service of the nation. This place of these two strong pillars of the Sangh is a source of energy for lakhs of volunteers dedicated themselves to the service of the country. May the glory of Maa Bharati always increase due to our efforts”.

Advertisement

Later, the PM headed to the Deekshabhoomi, where Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had embraced Buddhism along with his followers in 1956.

PM Modi wrote in Hindi in the visitors’ book at Deekshabhoomi, “I am overwhelmed that I got an opportunity to visit Deekshabhoomi, one of the five ‘Panchtheerth’ of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, in Nagpur. One can feel Babasaheb’s principles of social harmony, equality, and justice in this holy atmosphere here. I have full faith that in this Amrit Kaal khand, we will take the country to new heights of progress with the values and teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Building a developed and inclusive Bharat will be the true tribute to Babasaheb”.

Dr Rajendra Gavai, a representative of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti that manages Deekshabhoomi, said PM Modi felt blessed after bowing before the remains of Dr Ambedkar at the memorial.

After visiting Deekshabhoomi, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre building. The building is an extension of the Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre, a premier ophthalmic care facility in Nagpur which was established in 2014. The institute was founded in the memory of the second sarsanghchalak of the RSS, Sri Guruji Madhavrao Sadashiv Golwalkar, who succeeded founder Dr Keshav Balirampant Hedgewar as the second sarsanghchalak of the RSS. The project includes a 250-bed hospital, with 14 outpatient departments, and modular operation theatres.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, he said, “The ideas that were seeded a hundred years ago are now before the world like a ‘Vat Vriksh’ (banyan tree). Principles and ideologies give it heights, and the lakhs and crores of swayamsevaks are its branches. RSS is not just any banyan tree, it is the modern ‘Akshay Vat Vriksh’ (indestructible banyan tree) of India’s immortal culture”.

The 1925-47 period was a period of crisis as the country was fighting for independence and now, after 100 years, the RSS is stepping into another milestone, he said.

‘The period from 2025 to 2047 is important because big goals are ahead of us. We have to lay the foundation stone of the next 1,000 years of a strong and developed India,’ PM Modi said.

The nation is celebrating 75 years of the Constitution this year and the RSS is completing 100 years (of its formation, he said.