Highways in MP will surpass the ones in US in 3 years: Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday that within the next three years, the national highway network in Madhya Pradesh would surpass that of the United States in quality and aesthetics.

He said this while inaugurating 10 National Highway projects with associated infrastructure works worth Rs 5800 crore at a grand event held in village Kheda of Badnawar in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Gadkari, along with MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, also laid the foundation stone and performed bhoomi pujan of various infrastructure development projects on the occasion.

Addressing the function, Gadkari noted, “Madhya Pradesh is developing rapidly.” He pointed out that infrastructure development plays a crucial role in the growth of any country.

Gadkari said that Madhya Pradesh is governed by a ‘double engine government,’ leading to rapid development across the state.

He stated that within a year, road and infrastructure projects worth over Rs 3 lakh crore would be completed nationwide.

Gadkari said that upon completion, these road projects would boost regional development, generate employment for youth, reduce poverty, and help farmers get better prices for their produce.

“Highways are happiness highways,” he said. He assured that every village in Madhya Pradesh would be connected with roads to ensure access to education, employment, healthcare, and overall growth.

Highlighting the importance of water, energy, transport, and infrastructure in a region’s development, he expressed satisfaction that Madhya Pradesh is making rapid strides in all four areas.

“Wherever there is water, power, transport and communication, industries and businesses grow. And where industries and businesses grow, employment is created. Where there is employment, poverty, hunger, and unemployment cannot survive,” Gadkari asserted.

“I want to assure the people of Madhya Pradesh that within the next three years, the national highway network in MP will be even better than that of the US,” Gadkari announced.

Addressing the event, MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav said that roads are a direct indicator of development, and by increasing road connectivity, Madhya Pradesh is progressing swiftly to improve the quality of life for its people.

The MP CM called Nitin Gadkari, the “Highway Development Man” of India. He emphasized that these projects will directly benefit the Malwa region and will significantly aid in the successful organization of Simhastha 2028.

On the request of Chief Minister Dr Yadav, Union Minister Gadkari approved six new National Highway projects worth Rs12000 crore under the Central Road Fund. These projects span 400 kilometers.

Gadkari also approved five new greenfield economic corridors, ring roads, elevated corridors, bridges, and other infrastructure projects to be built by NHAI at a cost of Rs 33000 crores.