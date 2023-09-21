Rajasthan emerged model state in all sectors, claims Geholt

After laying the foundation stone for Phase 1C of Jaipur Metro here, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called it a ‘social responsibility’ of the government to provide public transportation irrespective of the profit or loss it causes to the exchequer.

The metro line from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar covering a distance of about 2.85 km that passes through Ramganj is being laid at a project cost of Rs 980 crore. It will provide direct connectivity to Jaipur from Delhi Road and Agra Road.

The chief minister said, “Governments all over the world fulfill their social responsibility regarding public transportation. They see no profit or loss in it. Today, more than 50,000 commuters travel on Jaipur Metro every day. When there was no metro in other big cities of the country in the year 2009, we laid the foundation stone for the Jaipur Metro. The work was completed in record time.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for other civil works worth Rs 430 crore, Gehlot claimed that Rajasthan has emerged as a model state in all sectors including education, health, roads, electricity and water that the development of Rajasthan is being discussed across the country.

He said, “A vision document is being prepared under Mission-2030 to include Rajasthan among the leading states of the country. For this, suggestions have been taken from more than two crore people so far.

Speaking on the occasion, UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal said development works worth about Rs 2,000 crore were being carried out in Jaipur by the state government. Beautification and development works are being carried out while preserving the architecture and culture of the city.