Rajasthan election results 2023: BJP leads in 33 seats, Congress in 28 in early trends

As the counting of votes began at 8 am on Sunday for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections amid tight security, the fate of several bigwigs of the BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh is expected to be sealed by the afternoon.

The polling for the 230 assembly seats was held on 17 November.

The very initial trends from the counting of postal ballots indicated that the BJP was leading on 25 seats and the Congress on 15 seats.

There are in all 2,533 candidates in the fray on the 230 seats of the state.

According to officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting for all 230 assembly seats is being conducted at 52 district headquarters amid tight security.