Congress made Rajasthan number one in corruption, crime against women, paper leaks: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Congress-led Rajasthan government in has made the state number one in riots, crime, corruption and paper leak cases.

On the last day of campaigning for the November 25 assembly poll, he said he had gone around the state in the past few days and everywhere he heard people saying that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot would not get any vote this time.

Modi said women and sisters of the state have come out openly in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and are not ready to tolerate the Congress dispensation anymore. Rajasthan had not seen a bigger “anti-woman” government and therefore its people had decided to uproot it, he claimed.

“The chief minister says women make false complaints about rapes. Can there be a bigger charge against women and sisters and the Indian culture?” he asked.

“Can any daughter of the country go to a police station to make a false complaint regarding her character? The coming election is the time to punish such people and voters in the state should take this opportunity,” he said.

“We (BJP) will promote Rajasthan to the number one position in tourism, investments, industries and education,” Modi assured the crowd in Deogarh while underscoring the need for a strong government for the development of the State.

He said the saffron party is going to form the government in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Hitting out at the Congress, the prime minister said the party-led dispensations are known for scandals in defence purchases like Bofors, submarines, helicopters and had opposed indigenisation like production of Tejas fighter planes.

“The Congress wants imports as it is interested only in commissions,” he alleged.

PM Modi alleged that the Congress government had stopped all the schemes of the previous-led BJP governments when they came to power. He said if BJP comes to power it will review petrol and diesel prices. The Ujjwala gas cylinder price was already lowered; now BJP has decided gas cylinder will be provided at Rs 450.

“Five years ago, when Congress came to power, they stopped all our schemes,” PM Modi added. “On December 3, when the BJP will return to power, we will take forward the schemes that will benefit the people of the state,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said people should sweep the Congress out of power from every corner of the State. He said he had never opposed any government which did good work. Certainly, no “windows” of corruption will be allowed in any good scheme, he said.

Mr Modi said his questions on the Congress top leadership on Wednesday had evoked an instantaneous reaction from the party. The party had held a press conference on the Rajesh Pilot issue, but never replied to the specific issues he had raised. Gurjars never suffered so much insult as under the Congress Party, he said.

Everybody had seen this, he said, and late Rajesh Pilot and his son Sachin Pilot were treated in similar fashion by the Congress leadership. Abusive words were used about Sachin Pilot, he said.

Mr Modi said he had raised issues about Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also; his photograph was not seen anywhere in Jaipur while he was on his road-show. Was this because he is a Dalit, Mr Modi asked.