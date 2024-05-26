INDIA bloc has already won 272 seats in six phases of polls: Congress

Media Chairman of the All India Congress Committee Pawan Khera said here on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was lowering the level and dignity of his post. He attributed it to the frustration over the prospects of defeat.

“The history of Congress has been very golden in Varanasi, we grew up listening to the name of Pandit Kamlapati Tripathi and stories of his principles, but we have never heard of the level of any prime minister of the country falling so much that a word like ‘mujra’ is used for the opposition,” he said.

Khera further said that the Opposition INDIA bloc has already won 272 seats in the six phases of elections and, now the number of seats it gets will be a bonus.

Addressing a press conference in the PM’s constituency, Khera said, “If the prime minister is not ill, then what? If you are sick, get treatment and if you are tired, take a rest. Go back to Gujarat, why are you spreading muck in Indian politics? Now, the lotus is not going to bloom, spread as much mud as you want.”

“If you come to Varanasi, you can see the complete civilization and culture of India, and today both the country and Varanasi are feeling ashamed after hearing such words from the mouth of the representative of this holy land,” he added.

“Sometimes they say Congress people would snatch away the Mangalsutra, they would snatch away the buffalo, at others, they attack the Hindus and Muslims, tell the Opposition parties to do Mujra, what is all this? The representative here is insulting every voter of Varanasi,” he contended.

Khera said the culture of Modi and the BJP is such that when Saheb came in 2014, he retired Advani ji and said that you are not needed, sit at home. Just a few days ago, through Nadda ji, it was informed that now there is no need of RSS.”

First, Modi promised jobs and reduced inflation. He gained power by promising to end atrocities on women, and took votes from the people of Varanasi but is giving all the work to Gujaratis, he alleged, adding that today two youths are committing suicide in the country every day, 30 farmers are committing suicide in a day, four women are raped in an hour. He asked are these the good days Modiji had promised.

The Congress leader was in Varanasi to seek support for Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who is pitted against PM in the last phase of elections.