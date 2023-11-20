‘Rahul Gandhi sacrificed his life for country’: On Kharge’s gaffe, BJP quips – ‘when did this happen?’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday mocked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for mistakenly naming Rahul Gandhi in place of his father Rajiv Gandhi while highlighting the sacrifices Congress leaders have made for the country.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Anupgarh, Kharge said, “Rahul Gandhi sacrificed his life for the country’s unity”.

However, he was soon made aware of his faux pass by those surrounding him, promoting him to correct his mistake.

“I apologise, I mistakenly named Rahul Gandhi… Rajiv Gandhi gave up his life for the unity of the country,” Kharge said.

He then attacked the BJP and added, “While the Congress party has leaders who gave their lives for the nation, the BJP has leaders who take lives.”

However, the BJP was quick to react on Kharge’s gaffe involving Rahul Gandhi and quipped, “When did this happen?”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also on campaign trail in Rajasthan on Monday. The prime minister addresses a rally in Hanumangarh district’s Pilibanga where he asked people of Rajasthan to “sweep out the Congress from every corner of the state”.

“You tell me, does the Congress, which does not care about your life, has the right to remain in power for even a single day? Diwali has just passed. Our mothers and sisters work 15-16 hours at home. But when Diwali comes, they even clean the corners of the house. This election is also the Diwali of democracy. Sweep out the Congress in such a way that this Congress is not left even in any corner,” PM Modi said.

The BJP and Congress are fighting it out in Rajasthan where assembly elections are due to be hold later this week on November 25. The results will be announced on December 3.