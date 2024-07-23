Rajasthan CM hails Union Budget as “Outline of Developed India 2047”

Describing it as a revolutionary Union Budget for the poor, women, youth and farmers, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that an effective roadmap for the achievement of the resolution of Developed India by the year 2047 has been prepared in this fiscal blueprint.

The CM said that this budget presented with 9 priorities including agriculture, employment, social justice, innovation, energy, security, infrastructure will pave the way for becoming India the third biggest economy, from the present fifth place in the world.

“This budget will prove to be fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore countrymen and 8 crore Rajasthanis”, he added.

He said that in this budget, welfare measures have been taken for all sections including the poor, youth, women, farmers. In this budget, the poor have been given support, the middle class has been strengthened and the mantra has been given to develop the country’s economy rapidly, he further hailed.

Sharma said that under the new tax system in the budget, a big relief has been provided to the middle class and salaried people by making provisions like income tax exemption, increasing the limit of standard deduction from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000.

“By reducing the customs duty rates, the cost of cancer medicines, mobile phones, solar cells and panels will come down”, he said.