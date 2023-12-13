Rajasthan CM-designate, 2 deputies to take oath on Dec 15

Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma and two Deputy-Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chandra Bairwa will be administered the oath of office and secrecy at a gala event in front of Albert Hall Museum on December 15 at 11:15 hrs.

Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath to them, a BJP office statement stated here today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the BJP are expected to attend and grace the event.

Yesterday, Rajasthan BJP Legislators elected Sharma as their leader of the House. Divya Kumari and Bairwa were chosen as Deputy CMs.

After staking claim to form the new government by BJP legislature party Sharma, Governor Kalraj Mishra invited him to take oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.