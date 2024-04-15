Arrogant opposition alliance has no vision: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday said that the arrogant opposition alliance has no vision.

“The BJP’s manifesto is going to empower four strong pillars of India – youth, women, poor and farmers,” the CM said while addressing a press conference here at a five-star hotel.

“Rajasthan is with the guarantee of PM Narendra Modi. We will bloom lotus on all 25 seats of the state to further strengthen the resolve of ‘Developed India by 2047’ with the cooperation and blessings of the people of the state,” he said.

“Our Sankalp Patra is a sacred vision document prepared by the people for the people. The BJP has presented the development manifesto before the country on the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Therefore, I want to say that this resolution letter is a guarantee of fulfillment of the guarantee,” he added.

“We have the leadership of the world’s most popular leader Narendra Modi. The arrogant opposition alliance has neither a vision, nor a leader, nor a policy. In the last 10 years, the Modi Government has been working with service, good governance and poor welfare as its goals,” he said.

“India, which was the world’s 11th largest economy in 2014, has today become the world’s fifth largest economy. India will become the world’s third largest economy in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.