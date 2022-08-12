Rajasthan children set world record of singing patriotic songs

At least one crore schoolchildren of the state set a ‘World Book of Records’ by singing patriotic songs together for 25 minutes as part of the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

At the main programme participated by 26,000 school students at Sawai Man Singh Stadium here was addressed by the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He was accompanied by School Education Minister Dr B D Kalla, MoS Mrs Zahida Khan, and Chief Secretary Usha Sharma.

The Patriotic Song event was held simultaneously in almost every district headquarter including Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, RajSamand, Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Banswara.

Students of about 67,000 government-run and 50,000 private schools appeared in the respective stadiums in the state and sang six songs together for 25 minutes.

The six songs sung by the students included Vande Maataram, Saare jahaan se Achchha Hindustaan Hamaara, Aao Bachchon Tumhen Dikhaayen Jhaankee Hindustaan Kee, Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara, Hum Honge Kamyab Ek Din, and the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana…

On the occasion, the CM delivered a brief speech. He said, “This achievement of children has been given a place in the World Book of Records. Under the leadership of freedom fighters like Nehru, Gandhi, Patel and Maulana Azad, the country achieved independence by fighting the British. Solidarity, peace, transparency and development will pave the way for the progress of the country.”

Exhorting people of the state to strengthen mutual love and brotherhood, he said, “Development comes to a standstill in the absence of peace and brotherhood. Hence, people of all castes and religions, speaking different languages in the country should remain united and hoist the Tricolor of the country with respect.”

Education Minister Dr. BD Kalla said, “The nation is the biggest center of faith of the common man. The country got freedom from the British, Rajshahi and Jagirdars due to the hard struggle of the freedom fighters. Three generations after the country’s first Prime Minister and freedom fighter Jawaharlal Nehru, including him, were associated with the freedom movement and dedicated buildings like Anand Bhawan and Swaraj Bhavan to the country.”

On the occasion, Vice-President of World Book of Records Pratham Bhalla honoured Chief Minister Gehlot with a provisional certificate of world record which the chief minister dedicated to the students and the people of the state.