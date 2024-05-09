Hooghly students shine bright within the districts

Higher Secondary candidates from the district crowded the top 10 list of the state with 13 of them staking their claim to the coveted list.

The Twin sisters from Chandannagar have a birth time difference of only a minute and are students of Krishna Bhabani Nari Sikha Mandir,Chandannagar. Senha Ghosh ranked 4th with a grand total of 493, while her twin sister Soha Ghosh ranked 10th with a grand total of 487. The twins studied together, they said their parents were the main source of inspiration and thanked the school and private tuitions teachers for their help and guidance. The twin sisters aim to go ahead with honours in economics, both love to play chess and watch movies, both are of the same view that hard work always pays.

Both Rudra Dutta from Konnagar, a student of Mahesh Sri Ramakrishnan Ashram Vidyalaya, Rishra and Abhra Kishore Bhattacharya from Chinsurah, a student of Hooghly Collegiate School ranked 6th with a grand total of 491.

Rudra said, “I am really overjoyed to attain 6th rank in the state level with a grand total of 491. I would like to go ahead with medical science. Besides studies, stress was also laid on character building, developing the art of concentration through meditation. Much importance was given towards games and sports, the guidance from the school, inspiration from the teachers and parents helped me achieve the 6th rank in science group.”

Ritabrata Das from Chinsurah, a student of Hooghly Collegiate School and Md Sahid from Arambagh, a student of Arambagh High School ranked 7th with a grand total of 490.

Md Sahid said his parents and teachers were his inspiration. He used mobile phone only to support his studies. Sahid likes playing guitar and wants to become a doctor.

Asmit Kumar Banerjee from Konnagar, a student of Mahesh Sri Ramakrishnan Ashram Vidyalaya, Rishra and Somsubhra Karmakar from Arambagh, a student of Arambagh High School ranked 8th in the state with a grand total of 489.

Somsubhra said, self confidence, obedience and respect for parents and teachers are the key words for success. He wants to become a doctor to serve the poor villagers in Arambagh.

Both Pritha Dutta from Chandannagar, a student of Chandannagar Banga Vidyalaya and Bristi Pal from Chinsurah, a student of Chinsurah Balika Bani Mandir ranked 9th in the state level with a grand total of 488.

Srijani Ghosh from Chandannagar, a student of Krishna Bhabani Nari Sikha Mandir, Bristi Dutta from Begumpur ,a student of Begampur High School ranked 10th with a grand total of 487.

Bristi Dutta comes from a financially weak family. His father earns very little. Bristi is determined not to give up studies fighting against all odds she was helped by the teachers and other well wishers. “I am happy with my performance, my struggle and hard work has paid off,” said Bristi.