SC, ST students score well from RKM Eklavya school

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira Eklavya Model Residential School in Jhargram, meant for SC and ST students, came up with flying colours in the Higher Secondary examination whose results were announced today.

A student from Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir Malda secured the second position.

In Jhargram school, 33 boys had appeared for the HS examination. All were placed in the first division while all the 31 girls who had appeared from the school got first division.

Jirihiri Saren got 93.8 per cent marks while Lapsa Murmu got 90.4 per cent marks.

One boy and three girls got above 90 per cent marks while 26 boys and 20 girls got more than 75 per cent marks.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had requested Swami Suhitanandaji, the then general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission to take over the school so that best education could be imparted to the tribal students. This is the only Eklavya Model Residential School, which is run by the RKM.

Swami Vedpurushananda, secretary of the Jhargram centre of RKM said most of the students who passed the HS examination were first generation learners. There is a computer lab, language lab at the school. The students are given training in sports along with their studies.