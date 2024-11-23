Raj polls: Bharatiya Adivasi Party maintaining lead in Chorasi, Salumbar

With counting of more than 75 per cent votes done for the November 13 bypolls to seven assembly constituencies in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP) maintained its convincing lead in Chorasi (ST) and Salumbar (ST) seats on Saturday.

Likewise, the ruling BJP has succeeded in effecting the big upset for the Congress in Jhunjhunu where its nominee Rajendra Bhamboo was leading by 19,000 votes over Independent candidate Rajendra Guda and Congress’ Amit Ola after 19th round of counting.

Amit Ola is the grandson of late Congress stalwart Sish Ram Ola and son of sitting MP Brijendra Ola. He is likely to finish in third position.

The saffron party after trailing in multiple rounds of counting now took slender leads over the rivals in Khimsar and Deoli – Uniara.

The Congress has ray of hope in Dausa and also in Ramgarh. In Dausa, Congress nominee DC Bairwa was having a fair lead over the ruling BJP candidate Jagmohan Meena, who is younger brother of Meena strong man and Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena.

In Ramgarh, Congress nominee Aryaan Zuber was leading over the ruling BJP’s Sukhwant Singh.