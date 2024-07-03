Rajasthan Assembly session begins on rocky note, Cong claims mics shut off

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly began on a tumultuous note on Wednesday as the Congress blamed the Speaker for switching off their mics when they protested against not holding the Governor’s address in the first session of the House this year.

As Speaker Vasu Dev Devnani began reading, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully raised questions on the absence of the Governor’s address, citing the reason for the first session of this year.

Jully termed it as a challenge to the Constitution by not scheduling the Governor Address under Article 176(1), which states that ‘”at the beginning of the first session and at the beginning of the first session of every calendar year, the Governor will address the Assembly”.

After Parliamentary Minister Jogaram Patel’s justification which the Congress did not accept, the Speaker replied that the Governor’s address was not necessary in the second session and first session of the 16th assembly was adjourned early this year (January 2024). The governor address was done in the first session but LoP reminded that first session for new MLAs was called in December 2023 after assembly elections and reconvened for seeking Vote On Account in January (which was part of last year).

Opposing the Speaker’s ruling, the Congress members rushed to the Well of the House by raising slogans of “Save Constitution”. They also blamed that their mics were turned off deliberately.