Rajasthan aims for Rs 1 lakh crore revenue and 10 million jobs in mines and minerals sector by 2046

Rajasthan is gearing up to earn an annual revenue income of Rs 1 lakh crore and generate 10 million jobs in the mines and minerals sector by 2046.

This optimistic assurance was given in the state’s new mineral policy unveiled by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and his two deputies, Diya Kumari and Dr Prem Chand Bairwa, along with policies of eight other industrial sectors here on Wednesday.

The mineral policy will also promote an integrated cluster development scheme, focusing on cluster-based development for small industries, offering access to raw materials and training facilities.

Aiming to attract the maximum possible investments and accelerate economic growth, the nine policies approved by the state cabinet at its meeting last weekend were unveiled ahead of the ambitious “Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit”, scheduled to be held here between December 9 and 11.

Speaking at the function, Chief Minister Sharma said, “All policies are aimed at simplifying procedures and extending maximum benefits to the stakeholders.” Deputy CM Diya Kumari and Bairwa expressed hope that the new policies, being launched ahead of the mega event for global investments, will position Rajasthan as a potential hub for industrial and economic activities.

The deputy CMs said the tourism policy also has the potential to generate significant employment in the eco-tourism and heritage tourism sectors.

Likewise, the new integrated clean energy policy promises to make the desert state a “renewable energy leader” by targeting the generation of solar, wind, and green hydrogen energy projects.