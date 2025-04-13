Rajasthan institutes CM Seva Medal; 40 policemen to be awarded this year

The Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government has instituted a special award—the Chief Minister Seva Medal—for police officers and employees who have made outstanding achievements and rendered meritorious services.

This state-level award will be presented for the first time this year to selected police personnel for their dedicated, valiant, and distinguished service, an official spokesman said. The award will be presented to the winners on Rajasthan Police Raising Day every year, the spokesman added.

Rajasthan Police Raising Day falls on April 16 every year. This year, a three-day celebration will be observed from April 15 to 17 to commemorate the occasion.

As many as 40 police personnel—from the rank of Additional Director General (ADGP) to constable—have been selected to receive the maiden medal, the spokesperson said.

The medal-winning officers include IPS officers such as ADGP (Civil Rights) Malini Agrawal, Inspector General (Vigilance) Prafull Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (Police Training) Preeti Chandra, and Deputy Police Commissioner (Jaipur North) Rashi Dogra Dudi.