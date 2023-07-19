Raj to have state authority, district committees on religious fair

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill by voice vote for an effective ‘authority and district committees’ in each district for organising, development, management and regulation of mela (fair) on religious, cultural and tourism occasions.

Devasthan Minister Shakuntala Rawat justified the legislation titled ‘The Rajasthan State Mela Authority Bill, 2023″ saying many religious and cultural melas were organised in the state every year in which a large number of people both domestic and foreigners enthusiastically involved themselves with the local people.

But unfortunately, there was no effective body or any authority in the state that can work for the development, management and regulation of these fairs, she told the House.

Recalling the Mehrangarh temple stampede on September 30, 2008, she said hundreds of lives (224) lost lives and over 400 devotees left injured in the Chamunda Devi temple fair on the hills of Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur but there was then no authority to manage and supervise it.

Now, the state authority will have a minister in-charge of the Department of Tourism will be chairperson, a non-government person who evince interest in the development of Mela, will be a nominated Vice-Chairman, 23 members and one Chief Executive Officer as Member Secretary.

The district mela committee will comprise district collector and magistrate as chairperson, superintendent of police as a member, 19 other members and a member secretary (additional district collector).