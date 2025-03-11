Sports Ministry revokes suspension on Wrestling Federation of India

Ending the 14-month impasse, the Union Sports Ministry has revoked the ‘suspension’ of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and reinstated its status as a National Sports Federation (NSF) while paving the way for resumption of activities, including selection trials for the upcoming Asian Championship in Amman.

The ministry had derecognised the WFI on December 24, 2023, three days after Sanjay Singh was elected the new chief, on grounds of “lapses regarding governance and procedural integrity by the newly elected body, which apparently was in control of former office-bearers in complete disregard to the provisions of the National Sports Code.” It had asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc panel to run the affairs of the Federation.

Advertisement

Sanjay Singh had faced opposition since the day of his election, considering his closeness with former chief Brij Bhushan Singh, against whom several leading wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia had labelled allegations of sexually exploiting junior wrestlers during his tenure and staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in January 2023, demanding his arrest and a complete overhaul of WFI.

Advertisement

To make matters worse, Sanjay Singh-led body had announced the conduct of Under-15 and Under-20 National Championships in Nandini Nagar, Gonda the stronghold of Brij Bhushan Singh and the choice of venue irked the government since the former BJP MP was facing charges of sexual harassment.

The ministry, in its order issued on Monday, said that the WFI has taken compliant measures, so in the larger interest of the sport and athletes, the ministry has decided to lift the suspension. There were complaints that the WFI was still operating from Brij Bhushan’s residence, prompting the ministry to form a verification committee, which found that the Federation had shifted its office to East Vinod Nagar in New Delhi.

Satisfied with the corrective measures taken and considering that not having a competent body in place will affect Indian wrestlers’ medal chances at 2026 Asian Games and 2028 Olympic Games, the ministry issued the order to end the suspension.

The ministry in a statement directed the new WFI committee to ensure that any person who is not elected as an office bearer, “as also the suspended/terminated salaried officials of the WFI must remain completely disassociated from the federation and its affiliate units”.

The ministry, though, has asked the WFI to follow certain directions, such as the Federation has to ensure that there is a balance of power among the elected office bearers, and it keeps itself disassociated from the suspended/terminated officials.

“The EC of the WFI must give an undertaking in this regard within 4 weeks. Any violation of the undertaking will invite appropriate legal action, including the action under the Sports Code,” it said.

In its statement, the Sports Ministry also directed the WFI to ensure transparency in selection of wrestlers.

“The WFI must ensure that selection for all international events should be done in a free, fair and transparent manner as per the extant provisions of the Sports Code and the other latest instructions issued in this regard along with regulations issued from time-to-time by the UWW [United World Wrestling],” it read.

The first major task for the WFI will now be to pick the wrestlers for the Asian Championship, scheduled to be held in Amman, Jordan from March 25.

Necessary to recognise WFI

Reacting to the ministry’s order, Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said the decision was crucial for Indian wrestlers to compete in forthcoming tournaments, as preventing their participation would be unfair to the athletes.

“According to the High Court order, it was necessary to recognise WFI so that we can send our wrestlers for the Asian Championship and World Championship. Otherwise, it would have been an injustice to the future of our country’s wrestlers,” Dr Mandaviya told reporters.