Parvesh Verma orders suspension of PWD engineer over lapses

In a major crackdown on negligence, Delhi’s PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday ordered the suspension of an executive engineer deployed in East Delhi after finding a drainage line in deplorable condition during his visit in Patparganj and Trilokpuri constituencies.

While inspecting roads in Patparganj, he found that the drains along NH 9 (Service Lane), also known as NH 24, were in a severely neglected state, with no visible maintenance work being carried out.

He said, “PWD is responsible for maintaining these drains, but the situation on the ground tells a different story. I have ordered the suspension of the engineer accountable for this negligence. There will be no tolerance for inefficiency.”

He further criticized the working style of officials, stating that during the past 10 years, they have become ‘thick-skinned’ and indifferent towards their responsibilities.

The minister asserted that strict monitoring and accountability will now be enforced.

Later, he inspected the roads and drains starting from New Ashok Nagar Metro Station, followed by Chilla Village in Trilokpuri, and areas of Patparganj assembly constituency.

He found that the drains were in poor shape, causing inconvenience to residents, and accordingly directed officials to take immediate corrective measures, and ensure proper maintenance to prevent water-logging and hygiene issues.

Expressing his disappointment, the minister said, “Officials are supposed to ensure basic upkeep, yet the condition on the ground is unacceptable. Regular monitoring and swift action are necessary to maintain Delhi’s infrastructure,” he added.

The PWD minister has issued a stern warning to all senior officials of the department, making it clear that those failing in their responsibilities will face strict disciplinary action.

“Delhi deserves world-class roads and infrastructure. Officers must take ownership of their duties. Those who do not comply will be held accountable,” he asserted.

The PWD has now made it compulsory for all field officials, including junior engineers, assistant engineers, and executive engineers, to conduct daily road inspections and submit reports along with pictures via the PWD e-monitoring app.

The department has taken serious note of the fact that officials have failed to report potholes, broken footpaths, encroachments, and other road defects. It has been observed that PWD field engineers are not even using the mandated e-monitoring system—a lapse that will no longer be tolerated.

The new measures in the department include daily field inspections from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM, including Saturdays.

Mandatory submission of inspection reports with photos on the PWD e-monitoring app, and there will be strict action against those failing to comply.

The minister has made it clear that this is just the beginning, and added that the department will now function with accountability and transparency, or the concerned officials will have to face the consequences.

He has also asked the officials to address the issue of encroachments which causes hindrances in the cleaning and maintenance of the drains.

Earlier, the PWD minister along with the Chief Minister and LG had inspected major drains like the Kushak, Barapullah and Sunehri near Lodhi Road, as the government is working to ensure that people of the city do not have to face water logging in the upcoming monsoon season.

The BJP government has been prioritizing the desilting of drains and sewerage network ahead of monsoons as water logging becomes a serious problem in the rainy season.