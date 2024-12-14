Raj Govt’s Lado Protsahan Yojana’ for new born girl child

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday launched “Lado Protsahan Yojana” that provides grant of Rs 1 lakh to every girl child born in the state on or after August 1, 2024. He disbursed the first installment of Rs 2,500 (each) for nearly one lakh girls who have born since the cut of date of August 1 last.

This disbursement of the money was made through direct bank transfer (DBT) at the state level Mahila Sammelan held here on the eve of the first anniversary of the Sharma- led BJP government.The state government has been celebrating the first anniversary in theme specific manner since Thursday this week. It began with Youth Festival and rally in Jodhpur on December 12, then Kisan Sammelan in Ajmer yesterday and Mahila Sammelan here in the lake city.

Advertisement

Under the Lado Protsahan scheme Rs One lakh has to be transferred in the girl’s bank account in seven installments, starting the first on the birth (Rs 2,500) and the seventh of Rs 50000 on passing the graduation level exam.

Advertisement

In between, second installment of Rs 2,500 will be paid on completion of mandatory immunization, third (of Rs 4000 on admission of girl in class One, fourth (of Rs 5000 on admission in Class 6), fifth (of Rs 11,000) on admission in Class 10 and sixth installment of Rs 25000).

Besides, at the women’s congregation, Sharma also announced Chief Minister Amrit Aahaar Yojana that will provide free milk to infants/ toddlers thrice a week through the Aanganbadi Kendra.In a bid to strengthen the Aanganbadi Kendra network the CM also announced opening of 1000 new Aanganbadi Kendra (five each) in every assembly constituency.He also announced hike of Rs 1,500 in the grant under the PM Matritva Vandan Scheme to raise it from Rs 5000 to 6,500 and disbursement the money to beneficiaries.