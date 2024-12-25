Raj Govt to set up Atal Gyan Kendra at gram panchayat level

The Rajasthan Government has announced the opening of Atal Gyan Kendra at every gram panchayat in the state. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced the Rs 500 crore project on the 100th birthday of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, marking the begining of the Atal Centenary celebrations on Wednesday.

The proposed Atal Gyan Kendras will be developed as centre for doing self studies and the preparation for competitive examination for rural youths under the guidance of “Atal Prerak (motivators). The Atal Motivators for the centres would also be selected and employed from among the local youths, he said

The gyan centres, besides being the space for studies under the help of motivators will also provide essential infrastructure facilities-library and e-library, services of career counseling and activities similar to E – mitra, he said. Besides counseling and guidance to needy youths, these Preraks will create awareness among ruralites on various welfare centric schemes and programmes of the state government and help them in enrolling to avail the benefits.

Thus, in addition to opportunity to studies and career making, these centres will provide employment to unemployed youths and all essential online services to the people. Under the centenary celebrations, the Atal Janseva Camps will also open on Thursday at all Panchayat Samiti headquarters for on the spot disposal of pending cases, services pertaining to various departments of the state government, Sharma said.

The state government has also to Rechristened e – Governance Award as Atal e-Governance Award, he added.