Raj HC extends interim bail to Asaram Bapu until June 30

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday extended the interim bail of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, a convict in the rape case of a minor girl, until June 30 for his medical treatment.

The division bench of the high court, comprising Justice Dinesh Mehta and Justice Vinit Kumar Mathur, admitted the fresh pleas filed by Asaram’s counsels, reiterating on conditions imposed by the Supreme Court while granting interim relief three months back.

Advertisement

The apex court while granting the interim bail–that paved the way for the high court to consider Asaram’s pleas for interim relief– had ruled that he would be free to seek treatment anywhere in the country.

Advertisement

However, it imposed a condition that neither he would deliver discourse nor would meet people (the followers) in groups”, the petitioner’s counsel Yashpal Singh Rajpurohit said.

The Gujarat High Court has also extended the period of interim bail for three months admitting our pleas”, the counsel said.

Asaram Bapu on April 1 surrendered at the central jail here following expiry of his interim bail, and also approached the high court the same day for extension in his bail period.