Raj govt looks at boosting international tourist flow to Jaipur

The Rajasthan Government has sought bilateral facilitation from the Singapore Tourism Board for boosting inflow of international tourists to Jaipur.

The government also mooted a move of starting direct regular flights between Singapore and

Jaipur, an official spokesman said here on Friday.

A high powered state government delegation that visited Singapore on an official tour this week, held a round of discussion with officials of Changi Airport and Singapore Tourism Board for exploring the possibilities of collaboration in sectors such as tourism, hospitality and the allied sectors.

Advertisement

The delegation, led by Industries and Commerce Minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant urged the Singapore Tourism Board to explore the possibility of facilitating tourists — coming to Singapore from abroad to visit their international tourism and entertainment centre– for touring Rajasthan.

The state officials also suggested setting up a similar tourism and entertainment centre in Jaipur for tourists.

The officials also stressed up on the need of a direct flight connectivity between Singapore and Jaipur.

The Singapore Tourism Board officials were open to both the suggestions and assured the delegation of exploring possible collaboration in both the areas.

During the discussions, Singapore Tourism Board said that their National Association of Travel Agents will be organising a tourism event later this month. They have invited travel agents from Rajasthan to participate in the event.

Col. Rathore and the delegation also visited the campus of Singapore’s Public Utilities Board and Land Transport Authority and invited officials to participate in ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024.