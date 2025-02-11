Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma eyes collaboration in key sectors with Singapore

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during his two-day visit to the island nation on Tuesday, reinforcing Assam’s growing role in India-Singapore strategic cooperation.

In the meeting, both leaders discussed ongoing collaborative efforts, with a special focus on emerging industries such as semiconductors, green energy, and advanced technology.

The discussions centered on Assam’s crucial position within the broader framework of the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

CM Sarma highlighted the potential for enhanced cooperation in key economic areas, aiming to attract Singapore’s investment in Assam’s evolving industrial landscape.

Reflecting on Singapore President Shanmugaratnam’s visit to Assam in 2022, CM Sarma expressed gratitude for the continued engagement and support extended by Singapore towards Assam’s economic ambitions.

“We deeply appreciate Singapore’s partnership in #AdvantageAssam2 and look forward to strengthening our collaboration in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, and advanced technology,” Sarma stated.

During the visit, CM Sarma held a detailed review session with Surbana Jurong, a leading Singapore-based infrastructure and urban planning firm, alongside official Low Cher Ek and his team. Discussions focused on ongoing and future projects aimed at enhancing urban development, industrial parks, and overall ease of living in Assam.

“We seek to leverage Singapore’s town planning expertise to build Assam’s future cities and industrial parks and enhance the #EaseofLiving of our people,” Sarma stated, emphasising Assam’s ambition to adopt international best practices in urban planning.

A key highlight of the visit was CM Sarma’s engagement with global leaders from the semiconductor industry, as India positions itself as a major player in the global semiconductor supply chain.

He described the sector as “an important facet of India-Singapore cooperation.”

“I have invited them to partner with us at Assam’s upcoming #ElectronicCity in Jagiroad. Grateful to the leaders from ASMPT, AEM, Besi, Temasek, Silicon Box, Nitto Denko Corp, Heller Industries, and Meinhardt Group for their participation in today’s meeting. Excited to build on this momentum and drive forward,” Sarma shared via his official X handle.