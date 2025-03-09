Rajasthan govt mulls constitution of regulatory body for coaching centres

The Rajasthan government is contemplating on the constitution of a coaching institution (control and regulation) authority for ensuring stress-free healthy environment for students in the coaching hubs of the state.

Alarmed by reports of (mentally) stressful conditions and rise in incidence of suicide among students, staying away from homes in the coaching hub for preparing for higher studies or employment, the state government has decided to enforce proper regulatory framework.

For this purpose, a special legislation, The Rajasthan Coaching Centers (Control and Regulation) Bill-2025 will soon be brought in the state assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said here Saturday evening.

The draft of the proposed Bill has been approved by the state cabinet that met here Saturday under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

On the enactment of the law after the adoption of the Bill by the assembly, the coaching institution control and regulation authority to be constituted would ensure prevalence of disciplined, stress free and secured atmosphere in coaching hubs.

This authority, to be set up under the new Act, would be headed by secretary, higher education and would work in all districts through specially constituted district committees. These district panels would be headed by the respective district collectors.

Besides, the enactment of the law would pave the way for compulsory registration for the coaching institutes that have enrolled 50 or more students. Provisions of a 24X7 student (counseling) help line and special state level portal for bringing more transparency in management of coaching centers are also being made in the proposed Bill.