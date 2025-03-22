Mizoram’s Anthurium Flowers Make International Debut in Singapore

In a boost to India’s floriculture exports, especially from the North Eastern Region (NER), the first consignment of Anthurium flowers from Aizawl, capital town of Mizoram, has made its way to Singapore.

The flag-off ceremony took place on February 26, 2025, in a hybrid format, marking a significant milestone in Mizoram’s journey to establish itself as a key player in the global floriculture market.

The event was jointly inaugurated Abhishek Dev, Chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and Ramdinliani, Special Secretary, Department of Horticulture, Government of Mizoram.

Officials from APEDA, the Department of Horticulture, Zo Anthurium Growers Cooperative Society, IVC Agrovet Pvt. Ltd., and Veg Pro Singapore Pte. Ltd. also participated, emphasizing the collective effort that made this achievement possible.

The consignment comprised 1,024 Anthurium cut flowers, weighing 70 kilograms, packed in 50 corrugated boxes.

The flowers, sourced from the Zo Anthurium Growers Cooperative Society in Aizawl, were exported by IVC Agrovet Pvt. Ltd. and imported by Veg Pro Singapore Pte. Ltd. The flowers traveled from Aizawl to Singapore via Kolkata.

Anthurium flowers are a prominent crop in Mizoram, not just for their aesthetic appeal but also as a vital economic driver. The vibrant, long-lasting blooms are grown extensively in the state, primarily by local farmers, including women, who have embraced floriculture as a means of livelihood.

To celebrate and promote this floral treasure, Mizoram hosts an annual “Anthurium Festival,” which has become a major tourist attraction.

The successful export to Singapore follows the International Conclave cum Buyer-Seller Meet (IBSM) organized by APEDA and the Government of Mizoram on December 6, 2024, in Aizawl.

The conclave brought together nine international buyers from countries including Singapore, UAE, Nepal, Jordan, Oman, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Ethiopia, along with 24 domestic exporters.

India’s floriculture exports amounted to USD 86.62 million in the financial year 2023-2024