Raj govt files plea in SC to prevent closure of 20,000 mines

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday filed a special leave petition before the Supreme Court to prevent the closure of around 20,000 mines in the state due to the lack of environmental clearances from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

State Additional Advocate General (AAG) Shivmangal Sharma submitted the petition in the apex court, seeking a one-year extension in the deadline for applying for environmental clearance before the NGT for these mines.

The government’s failure to apply for NGT clearance within the given deadline has necessitated this petition.

The closure of these mines poses a threat to the livelihoods of around 15 lakh miners and their families.