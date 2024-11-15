Raj govt announces new pharma, medical value travel policies

The Rajasthan government will soon launch Pharma Policy and the Medical Value Travel Policy.

This announcement was made by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma here on Thursday at the Rising Rajasthan Health Pre Summit that has attracted the investment offers of more than Rs 16,000 crore in the entire healthcare sector including Allopathic, Ayush, Naturopathy, Medicine – Pharma installations and infrastructure strengthening projects in medical – health education arenas.

Sharma said, “The government is going to launch the new Pharma Policy and Medical Value Travel Policy for unlocking medical tourism potential of the state.”

He said that our commitment towards healthcare is evident from the fact that the state’s 88 percent population has provided (medical) insurance cover.

Besides, the government has made the highest ever allocation of Rs 28,000 crore (8.26 per cent) for health budget allocation in 2024-25 state budget, Sharma said.

Of the investment MoUs signed at the pre summit on Thursday projects of Rs 14,000 crore are in the Health and Medical sector while investment MoUs worth Rs 2157 crore were signed in the AYUSH sector.

Additionally, investment proposals worth Rs 57,000 crore were received on the RajNivesh portal.

The conversion of these proposals in the on-ground projects is expected to generate over 6 lakh direct and indirect job opportunities in the state, the Chief Minister said.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar also asserted- “The new investment will not only bring new healthcare institutions, medical colleges and wellness centres in the state to provide quality healthcare but also create lakhs of job opportunities for the youth.”

In the MoUs signed so far, the investors have proposed to set up pharma units, medical colleges, universities, nursing colleges, homeopathy and ayurveda college, Ayush Research Panchkarm Centre, Advanced Ayurveda and Naturopathy Institute in cities including Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Rajsamand, Sikar and Sirohi.